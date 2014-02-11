Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson speaks during the ''Barents Summit 2013'' in Kirkenes, in the extreme north east of Norway, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix

STOCKHOLM Iceland's prime minister has dismissed the chances of British and Dutch savers receiving much from a new $4.85 billion lawsuit seeking compensation from money lost in Icesave funds during the island's economic crisis in 2008.

But Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson said he was optimistic about a wider solution to a standoff between creditors of Iceland's failed banks and the government over an estimated $3.4 billion worth of assets.

"I have been rather optimistic because in my opinion it is in everyone's interest to find a solution," Gunnlaugsson told Reuters in an interview by telephone on Tuesday.

Iceland became a banking hub before the financial crisis and its banks - Landsbanki, Kaupthing and Glitnir - expanded rapidly amassing assets worth more than 10-times the country's GDP. But the banks failed in 2008 triggering the country's economic collapse which forced the government to impose capital controls to save the currency.

Creditors of the banks cut their losses in the years after the meltdown, selling on assets to hedge funds. Since then there have been debt restructuring talks focused on the three banks.

But the hedge funds and the government have been at loggerheads over how and when to restructure the debt.

The creditors have said the government has not engaged or responded to their overtures, while the government has said it is still studying the possible economic impact of any deal.

The prime minister's optimism contrasted with his comments to Reuters in October when he expressed frustration at delays in resolving the debt impasse.

"Most of the creditors of these banks have in most cases, made huge gains ... at least on paper," Gunnlaugsson added, saying most creditors were hedge funds who bought into the debt after the crisis. "So if they could cash in on their investment, it would be extremely beneficial for them."

Research by advisory firm Moelis & Co in November last year on creditors in Glitnir showed many claimants are original bondholders set to incur major losses while creditors on average are set to lose money on investments.

In the lawsuit announced on Monday, Britain and the Netherlands have filed a claim of 556 billion Icelandic crowns plus interest and costs against Iceland's deposit insurance fund over money lost in Icesave funds run by Landsbanki.

"I wouldn't say we are concerned about this," Gunnlaugsson said. "It is unlikely they will get very much out of this because there is no state or government guarantee."

The savers were compensated by the British and Dutch governments and Iceland says it has paid back around 90 percent of the amount the two paid out to cover a minimum deposit guarantee. The island's voters have twice rejected deals that would pay interest on the debt.

NO RISK OF ISOLATION

Gunnlaugsson said Iceland was not becoming isolated from international finance, saying there were signs of the economy rebounding thanks to new investments.

"As for economic and financial isolation in general," Gunnlaugsson said. "We can't really speak of that because things are going quite well because the government has been refinancing some loans and we have seen quite a lot of interest in foreign direct investment."

But he said there were few signs that capital controls - the key thing seen as shackling the economy and isolating it from new investments - would be lifted.

Analysts at Iceland's Arion Bank estimate that around 1,200 billion Icelandic crowns ($10 billion), equal to 70 percent of GDP, are locked in the country.

"Very little has happened. Hopefully now things have become more clear and they can work toward finding a solution ... it has become quite a long time."

(Writing by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Mia Shanley and Jane Merriman)