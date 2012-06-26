TRONDHEIM, Norway Iceland, which suffered an economic meltdown in 2008, still needs years fully to eliminate capital controls, even though it is repaying its emergency loans ahead of schedule, Finance Minister Oddny Hardardottir said on Tuesday.

The tiny Nordic nation's $1 billion bond issue earlier this month was a key milestone on the way to recovery and the country will gradually make progress, Hardardottir told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

"To eliminate capital controls, the most important thing is that we have to secure access to financial markets. We did that with the $1 billion 10-year bond issue," Hardardottir said. "Fully removing capital controls will be done in several steps and it's still years away."

Iceland became one of the first nations to crumple under the weight of the global financial crisis when its banking sector, which had grown to over 10 times its annual economic output relying on short-term debt, lost its access to funding markets.

The International Monetary Fund and Nordic nations bailed it out, and the Icelandic economy contracted by more than 10 percent over 2009 and 2010.

But currency devaluation, debt forgiveness, capital controls, reduced state spending and measures to keep welfare payments relatively high, revived the economy which grew at an annual rate of 4.5 percent in the first quarter of this year.

Iceland used the $1 billion bond issue to repay $483.7 million to the IMF and 674 million euros to Nordic nations for loans maturing between 2013 and 2018.

"If we think the time is right, we'll do it (repay early) again," Hardardottir said. "But the next IMF installment is not due until 2015 and for the Nordic loans until 2019."

While robust growth has made possible rapid repayment of its debts, Iceland has raised interest rates five times in less than a year to rein in inflation that remains stubbornly high - 5.4 percent year on year in May, against a central bank target of 2.5 percent.

High interest rates support the weak crown, which lost two thirds of its value in 2008, and make it less likely investors will pull out when capital controls are lifted, but any worsening of the euro zone crisis would damage growth and put downward pressure on rates.

Hardardottir said Iceland still hoped to join the European Union and believed the bloc would emerge from the euro zone crisis stronger.

"We want to cooperate with Europe because we do 45 percent of our trade with them," Hardardottir said.

"Europe has its problems and they're working on them, and I'm sure they'll learn from their mistakes, like we did, and they'll come out of this crisis stronger, like we did. I am sure they are taking the right steps towards that." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Tim Pearce)