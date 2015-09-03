COPENHAGEN Here are some of the technical details behind Iceland's bid to attract some of the world's data centers.

See also GRAPHICS: link.reuters.com/ven45w

ABUNDANT ENERGY

* Iceland produces enough energy to power 1.65 million homes in a year, far more than its 300,000-strong population, according to 2013 data from Iceland's energy authority and Reuters calculations.

* The excess energy goes to three aluminum smelters owned by the likes of Rio Tinto and Alcoa with a total capacity of 820 million tonnes a year.

* Its energy infrastructure is the world's best according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2015 from the Swiss-based IMD Business School.

* It produces more power per capita than any country in the world according to the World Economic Forum.

CABLE CAPACITY AND SPEED

* Cables connect Iceland to the United States via Greenland and Canada, to Britain and to mainland Europe via Denmark and Germany.

* Cable has a capacity of 1.9 terabits per second (Tbps) to Canada, from where data can continue through to the United States.

* Cable to Britain has a capacity of 8 Tbps and there is a capacity of 24.8 Tbps to Denmark and Germany.

* Iceland plans to expand this capacity but the government-backed Invest in Iceland did not wish to disclose by how much.

* Data can be transferred more quickly from Reykjavik to New York than from the Finnish and Swedish data center locations, according to a latency study provided by Invest in Iceland.

* Data transfers to London have roughly the same speed from Iceland, Finland and Norway.

(Reporting by Alxeander Tange; editing by Philippa Fletcher)