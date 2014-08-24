Thai 'piggy bank' turtle slips into coma after op to remove coins
BANGKOK A 25-year-old sea turtle in Thailand slipped into a coma on Sunday after an operation to remove 915 coins from her stomach earlier this month.
REYKJAVIK An Icelandic Met Office official said on Sunday it was lowering the risk level for the Bardarbunga volcano in central Iceland to orange from red, the highest level.
The decision came after the office said on its website earlier on Sunday that there were no signs of ongoing volcanic activity at Bardarbunga. The office had raised the risk level after detecting a small eruption under a nearby glacier.
Hundreds of people forced from their homes by a small wildfire near the University of Colorado in Boulder were allowed to return to their properties on Monday as firefighters made headway in containing the blaze, officials said.
JAKARTA Indonesia is preparing to sue a unit of Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) over alleged environmental damage from the Montara oil spill in 2009, the country's Coordinating Maritime Affairs Ministry said.