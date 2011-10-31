MUMBAI India's No. 2 lender ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) beat street estimates on Monday with a 21.6 percent rise in second-quarter profit, led by higher income from interest and investments, and lower provisions for bad loans.

The bank said its net profit in the September quarter rose to 15.03 billion rupees ($308.3 million) from 12.36 billion rupees a year ago. Its net interest income grew nearly 14 percent to 25.1 billion rupees, in line with estimates.

A Reuters poll had projected net profit at 14.3 billion rupees.

Its net non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.93 percent at end-September from 1.62 percent a year ago. ($1 = 48.755 rupees)

