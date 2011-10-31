MUMBAI India's No. 2 lender, ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), beat street estimates on Monday with a 21.6 percent rise in second-quarter profit, led by higher income from interest and investments and lower provisions for bad loans.

The bank said its net profit in the September quarter rose to 15.03 billion rupees ($308.3 million) from 12.36 billion rupees a year earlier. Its net interest income grew nearly 14 percent to 25.1 billion rupees, in line with estimates.

A Reuters poll had projected net profit at 14.3 billion rupees.

Its net non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.93 percent at end-September from 1.62 percent a year earlier.

Credit at Indian banks has been growing at a slower rate than deposits, with surging interest rates in Asia's second-fastest growing major economy curbing spending on big-ticket purchases like cars and housing.

India's central bank, which expects credit to grow by 18 percent in the full fiscal year, raised interest rates on Tuesday for the 13th time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010 to fight persistently high inflation

Indian policy interest rates are at their highest since the global financial crisis in 2008, and many investors and corporate officials have been calling on the central bank to halt its policy tightening given the slowdown in growth.

ICICI Bank said its loans outstanding grew 20 percent from a year earlier to 2.34 trillion rupees as of the end of September.

Shares of the lender, which the market values at nearly $22 billion, were up as much as 2.2 percent to 953.65 rupees after the results. At 08.07 GMT, they were up 1.44 percent at 956.3 rupees in a Mumbai market that was in negative territory.

They fell by a fifth during the quarter compared with a nearly 13 percent fall in the benchmark BSE index .BSESN. The BSE bank index .BSESN fell 15.4 percent in the period.

($1 = 48.755 rupees)

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Tony Munroe)