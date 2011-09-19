ROME Italy will shortly cut its growth forecasts for this year and 2012 to bring them more into line with those of independent bodies, but the prospects for public finances have improved due to an increase in value added tax, government sources told Reuters on Monday.

A government forecasting document to be published in the next few days following the austerity plan approved by parliament last week will cut the 2011 growth forecast to 0.7 percent from 1.1 percent and lower the 2012 forecast to "1 percent or below" from 1.3 percent, the sources said.

Many analysts expect Italy to post growth of below 0.5 percent next year, and several believe the economy will actually contract as the austerity plan bites.

The sources said despite the growth revisions the budget deficit in 2011 and 2012 may come in below the government's most recent forecasts of 3.8 percent of gross domestic product and 1.4 percent respectively, as a result of the decision to raise the main value added tax rate by one percentage point.

(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte)