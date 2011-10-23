MISRATA Muammar Gaddafi died from a gunshot wound, a doctor involved in an overnight autopsy on the former Libyan leader's body told Reuters.

"He died because of a gunshot wound. It is obvious," the doctor said, giving no details about whether it was from an apparent gunshot wound on the left side of Gaddafi's head.

"There are still several issues. We have to pass (the report) to the prosecutor general. But everything will be revealed publicly. Nothing will be hidden."

The autopsy was carried out at a morgue in the city of Misrata, about 200 km (130 miles) east of Tripoli. Local officials said Gaddafi's body would now be brought back to the cold store at an old market in Misrata where it has been on public display.

