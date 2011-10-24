Cast member Rachel Weisz arrives on the red carpet for the film ''The Deep Blue Sea'' during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to "360," a drama starring Rachel Weisz, Anthony Hopkins and Jude Law, the company announced Monday.

Ben Foster, Jamel Debbouze and Moritz Bleibtreu also star.

Law plays a businessman who is thinking about a liaison with a prostitute. Weisz plays a married woman who is ending her relationship with a younger man. Hopkins plays a man who is searching for his missing daughter, and Foster plays a sex offender recently out of prison.

The movie is based on "Reigen," a play by the late Arthur Schnitzler. The play is made up of short scenes between lovers -- either just before or after sex.

Meirelles, who directed Weisz in "City of God," shot the movie in Vienna, Paris, London, Bratislava and Rio de Janeiro. Peter Morgan ("The Queen," "Frost/Nixon") wrote the script.

Andrew Eaton and David Linde produced with Chris Hanley, Danny Krausz and Emanuel Michael.

Magnolia plans a theatrical release in 2012. The movie also will be distributed through Magnolia's Ultra VOD program.