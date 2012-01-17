New Jersey governor Chris Christie introduces Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney during a campaign rally in West Des Moines, Iowa December 30, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

All New Jersey income tax brackets should be cut 10 percent, Governor Chris Christie proposed on Tuesday, saying the state was on the comeback trail due to harsh budget measures taken last year.

The Republican governor in his annual State of the State address also said the earned income tax credit that aids the working poor should be fully restored after being cut in 2010.

Echoing other governors around the nation, Christie also recommended a series of changes in education, from stiffening requirements for teacher tenure to laying off the least effective teachers instead of the most junior ones.

