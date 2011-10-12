A woman walks past a Super-Sol supermarket in the southern city of Ashkelon July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding IDBH.TA has agreed to sell its controlling stake in Super-Sol (SAE.TA) for 2.4 billion shekels ($656 million) ahead of new legislation aimed at boosting domestic competition, the company said on Wednesday.

IDB subsidiary Discount Investment Corp (DISI.TA), which owns 46 percent of the country's largest supermarket chain and has 50.02 percent of the voting rights, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to sell its stake to a group of foreign and Israeli investors, IDB said in a statement.

The buyers are British real estate investor Leo Noe and Isralom, a company owned by Canadian-American Matthew Bronfman and his partner Shalom Fisher, the statement said.

The amount reflects a share price of 24.18 shekels per share, a 47 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Tuesday. Super-Sol has a market cap of 3.57 billion shekels.

The Tel Aviv market was closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

A payment of 650 million shekels will be made at the time of the deal's closing, which is expected no later than December 15, and the remaining 1.77 billion shekels will be paid within five years, the statement said.

The deal was subject to receipt of various approvals including the anti-trust authority, the company said.

Bronfman is part of a group that controls Israel Discount Bank (DSCT.TA), Israel's third-largest bank.

Israel has recently taken aim at large conglomerates and is passing new legislation to force them to sell off either financial or other "real" assets and boost competition.

IDB Holding Chairman Nochi Dankner said he had to consider the attractive offer seriously above his personal connection to the supermarket chain.

IDB, under pressure to divest certain assets, has been moving a large part of its activities abroad.

"Since 2003, I am acting aggressively to reduce the group's activity in Israel and increase its activities and assets outside Israel," Dankner said in the statement. "We've sold dozens of companies and businesses and expanded our activities abroad."

($1=3.66 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)