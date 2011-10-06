IDT Corp's (IDT.N) quarterly profit fell hurt by higher costs, sending the telephone service company's shares down 7 percent after the bell.

The company, which also operates an oil shale exploration subsidiary Genie Energy Ltd, posted a fourth-quarter profit of $0.2 million, or 1 cent a share, down from $7.5 million, or 33 cents a share, last year.

"Both of our core telecom and energy businesses accelerated investment in their respective businesses resulting in significantly higher SG&A expense," Chief Financial Officer Bill Pereira said.

Revenue was up 15 percent at $407.5 million.

Shares of the company were down 7 percent at $18.85 in extended trading. They had closed at $21.43 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)