STOCKHOLM Enterprise software maker IFS IFSb.ST is chasing acquisitions as part of its ambition to win a larger slice of the market, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Competing against global business software peers Oracle, SAP and Microsoft, Sweden's IFS has gained market share in the past few years in selected segments and caught the eyes of international investors as the company's value reached $1 billion.

"We have a pipeline (of potential companies) with interesting dialogues," acquisitions and strategy chief Fredrik vom Hofe told Reuters. "We have the ambition to make one or two bolt-on acquisitions annually."

The Linkoping-based firm in July bought Dutch software firm Visionwaves with sales of around $5 million and has made acquisitions in seven of the past eight years.

IFS looks for companies with sales of around $5-50 million to add clients or products in its targeted sectors; project industries, asset and service management, complex manufacturing and supply chain management.

Research firm Gartner forecasts market growth of around six percent for enterprise software globally in 2015.

In addition to acquisitions, the company's market share gains in the past three years have come from an updated product offering that allows for larger clients, and from partners which assist with sales and system integration, vom Hofe said.

"We have the ambition to continue to gain market shares within our focused segments," vom Hofe said of 2015 and 2016.

It has been difficult historically for small suppliers of enterprise software such as IFS to be considered by large companies due to lower brand recognition. But those hurdles have decreased for IFS in its targeted segments in the past few years due to its industry focus and system integrator partner strategy, vom Hofe said.

"Fundamentals are looking better than ever," Nordea analyst Elias Porse said in a research note earlier this year when upgrading a recommendation for the IFS shares to buy from hold.

"The company is seeing a huge inflow of new deals and additions to its partner network and an improving business mix paves the way for stronger profitability and growth ahead."

IFS shares have risen 50 percent so far in 2015, lifting its market value to just above $1 billion, and outperforming the wider Stockholm bourse .OMXSPI which is up by 8 percent.

The software maker had revenues of 3 billion Swedish crowns ($345 million) in 2014 and over 2,400 customers worldwide.

($1 = 8.6955 Swedish crowns)

(Editing by Terje Solsvik)