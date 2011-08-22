LONDON The recent market volatility and heavy trading volumes have boosted sales at British spread-betting company IG Group (IGG.L), the company said on Monday.

IG said it now expected revenues of more than 94 million pounds ($155.8 million)for the quarter ending August 31, up from 79 million pounds in the corresponding period a year earlier.

"IG Group Holdings Plc has benefited from record levels of client activity in the recent market volatility, despite it being holiday season in the majority of the countries in which the group operates," the company said in a statement.

IG, which says it is the world's biggest spread-betting company by revenue, competes with unlisted rivals such as CMC Markets and City Index.

The company had issued a profit warning in January after weak trading volumes at the end of last year affected its business performance.

($1 = 0.603 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)