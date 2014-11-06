Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
TORONTO IGM Financial Inc, one of Canada's top mutual fund companies, reported higher third quarter earnings on Thursday that met expectations, and increased its quarterly dividend.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba, company said net earnings available to common shareholders during the quarter was C$219.7 million, or 87 Canadian cents per share. This was higher than a year ago, when it earned C$193.4 million, or 77 Canadian cents a share.
Revenue was C$750.2 million, up from C$667.5 million last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 87 Canadian cents a share and revenue of C$755.1 million.
The company, a division of the Montreal-based Desmarais family's Power Financial Corp, operates primarily under the Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel brands.
Total assets under management as of Sept. 30 were $140.6 billion, up from C$126 billion a year ago. Mutual fund assets under management were $125.2 billion, compared with C$111.2 billion last year.
The board increased its quarterly dividend by 2.5 cents to 56.25 cents per share on IGM Financial's common shares, payable on Jan. 30, 2015, to shareholders of record on Dec 31, 2014.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho. Editing by Andre Grenon)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.