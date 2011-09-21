Business information provider IHS Inc IHS.N stuck to its full-year outlook despite comfortably trumping Wall Street estimates for the third quarter, raising concerns about a sluggish end to the year, especially in its international markets.

Shares of the company fell almost 6 percent to $75.24 in morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were later trading at $75.42.

IHS, which provides analysis and information services in areas including aerospace-defense, energy, product design and environment, stood by its prior outlook of $3.33-$3.43 per share in adjusted profit for 2011.

This translates to an estimated profit of 87-97 cents a share for the fourth quarter, which is largely below the 97 cents per share in profit that analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expect.

For the third quarter, Englewood, Colorado-based IHS posted a 25 percent sales growth.

However, on an organic basis, revenue grew only 6 percent -- compared to 7 percent in the last quarter, pointed out Barclays Capital analyst Manav Patnaik.

Organic sales growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as Asia Pacific slowed by 3 percentage points respectively, Patnaik said.

"We think we have actually hit the bottom in Europe, as we have stayed positive organic in the last six quarters," IHS Chief Executive Jerre Stead told Reuters.

The company expects to spend 3-3.6 percent of its total annual revenue on infrastructure development, consolidation of facilities and software investments, Stead said.

IHS -- known for brands like Jane's, Global Insight, and Cambridge Energy Research Associates -- said it will look to invest in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Stead said the company, which considers emerging markets as a core part of its growth strategy, has spent about $1.2 billion on acquisitions of the $1.5 billion that he forecast in 2009.

IHS has snapped up 17 companies in the last two years. Its buy of geo-sciences software-maker Seismic Micro-Technology for $500 million last month is the largest in its history.

On Wednesday, the company also said it has formed a tie-up with Deloitte Consulting LLP to provide content and software in areas including oil and gas, utilities, metals and mining, aerospace and defense.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Joyjeet Das)