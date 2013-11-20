Snap slumps 12 percent, closes at lowest since IPO
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
PARIS Public prosecutors have placed the French unit of Swedish furniture retailer Ikea and its two top executives under formal investigation on allegations of illegally gathering data on employees and clients, Ikea France said on Wednesday.
The company confirmed that Ikea France itself, Chief Executive Stefan Vanoverbeke and Chief Financial Officer Dariusz Rychert had been placed under such an investigation - a move which in French law precedes a possible trial unless the inquiry is dropped at a later stage.
"We insist that the presumption of innocence applies and Ikea France continues to assist the authorities to establish the truth," a spokeswoman said.
The move follows a police search of the company's French headquarters earlier this month.
In April 2012, the company acknowledged practices in breach of its ethical standards and overhauled its management team the following month.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Natalie Huet, Mark John and David Evans)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
MILAN/FRANKFURT Facebook Inc has suspended its location-sharing feature in Italy after a Milan court ruled last year that the social networking giant had violated competition and copyright laws by effectively copying a similar app from a local start-up.
BOSTON A group representing large institutional investors has approached index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.