PARIS French telecoms group Iliad (ILD.PA) is discussing the possible acquisition of bigger rival Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA), Le Parisien said on Tuesday.

Shares in both companies were up around 2 percent in early trading, among the top 10 gainers on Europe's STOXX Europe 600 index .

Parent Bouygues (BOUY.PA) is seeking 8 billion euros ($11 billion) for its telecom business, the third-biggest operator in the French mobile market, whilst Iliad, the owner of newcomer Free Mobile, is prepared to pay 5 billion, the newspaper said.

Both companies declined to comment.

Vivendi (VIV.PA) on Saturday picked Numericable NUME.PA in preference to Bouygues to buy its SFR telecoms business, the second-biggest operator in the mobile market behind Orange (ORAN.PA), ending a month-long bidding battle.

($1=0.7277 euros)

