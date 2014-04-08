Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
PARIS French telecoms group Iliad (ILD.PA) is discussing the possible acquisition of bigger rival Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA), Le Parisien said on Tuesday.
Shares in both companies were up around 2 percent in early trading, among the top 10 gainers on Europe's STOXX Europe 600 index .
Parent Bouygues (BOUY.PA) is seeking 8 billion euros ($11 billion) for its telecom business, the third-biggest operator in the French mobile market, whilst Iliad, the owner of newcomer Free Mobile, is prepared to pay 5 billion, the newspaper said.
Both companies declined to comment.
Vivendi (VIV.PA) on Saturday picked Numericable NUME.PA in preference to Bouygues to buy its SFR telecoms business, the second-biggest operator in the mobile market behind Orange (ORAN.PA), ending a month-long bidding battle.
($1=0.7277 euros)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.