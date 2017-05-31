Brent crude oil edges back above $45, but excess weighs
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
CHICAGO Illinois will not have a fiscal 2018 budget by the midnight Wednesday end of its spring legislative session after House Speaker Michael Madigan announced that work on a spending plan will continue in June.
An impasse between the state's Republican governor and Democrats who control the legislature has left Illinois without complete budgets for an unprecedented two-straight fiscal years.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.
LONDON Large amounts of business investment is being postponed because of uncertainty over the future outcome of Brexit negotiations so Britain should seek clarity as early as possible over a transition arrangement, finance minister Philip Hammond said.