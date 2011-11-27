CHICAGO The University of Illinois said on Sunday it had fired Ron Zook, the football coach who led the Fighting Illini to one of its strongest starts earlier this year, followed by a string of six straight losses.

Mike Thomas, the university's athletic director, said in a statement announcing the move that the school would "begin the process of finding a new coach as soon as possible."

In the meantime, Thomas said Vic Koenning, the defensive coordinator for the Fighting Illini, would serve as interim coach of the football team as it prepares for post-season bowl play.

Zook, who coached at Illinois for seven seasons, came under fire this year after the team, which racked up a 6-0 record in the first half of the season, lost the next six in a row, including Saturday's 27-7 loss to Minnesota in the final game of the regular season.

