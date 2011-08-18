CHICAGO Illinois should not issue debt to pay its still-sizable backlog of bills, top Republicans in the state government said on Thursday, warning that the state could face big borrowing costs due to its relatively low credit rating.

"Only in Illinois would government pass a 67 percent tax increase on people and businesses -- in a fragile economy nonetheless -- and still talk about borrowing billions more to pay down bills," Illinois Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka said in a statement. "Our unified focus must be spending, and where we can save dollars, period."

The Democrat-controlled General Assembly hiked the personal income tax rate by 67 percent and the corporate rate by 46 percent in January as the cash-strapped state eyed a $12 billion budget shortfall heading into fiscal 2012. Topinka has said revenue from the tax increase has been absorbed by Medicaid and payments to state pension funds.

The group of Republicans, which included state Treasurer Dan Rutherford, Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno and House Minority Leader Tom Cross, warned that more borrowing for operational purposes could be an expensive endeavor given Illinois' already low bond rating.

Democratic Governor Pat Quinn has pushed for what he calls a debt "restructuring," but his various plans to issue billions of dollars of bonds need Republican backing to meet a three-fifths majority vote requirement for passage in the legislature.

"This is not new borrowing," Kelly Kraft, a Quinn spokeswoman, said on Thursday. "The state of Illinois has a backlog of bills and in order to pay these bills we have proposed restructuring them at a lower interest. We will continue to work with legislators on the important issue of paying these bills in a timely manner."

A report last week by Moody's Investors Service, which rates Illinois at the lowest level among states -- A1 with a negative outlook -- said issuing long-term debt to pay bills "would significantly increase the state's bonded debt burden."

"The governor is throwing money down the drain by again relying on borrowing and not taking the best interest of taxpayers to heart," Rutherford, the state treasurer, said in the statement.

Illinois' bond and pension debt has jumped by 120 percent to $119 billion from $54 billion in 2003, according to the state Republicans. On top of that, the state has more than 190,000 bills totaling nearly $4 billion that date back to April 19, with businesses, schools, hospitals and social services agencies waiting for payment, they noted.

Illinois' widening structural deficit, huge unfunded pension liability, inability to pay its bills on time and propensity to borrow its way out of financial problems have made the state a major worry in the U.S. municipal bond market.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Dan Grebler)