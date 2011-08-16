CHICAGO The Illinois Department of Revenue on Tuesday denied property-tax exemptions for three hospitals in the wake of a widely watched 2010 case that subjected another hospital to taxation.

Newly built Northwestern Memorial's Prentice Women's Hospital in Chicago, Edward Hospital in Naperville and Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur were denied the tax exemption.

The revenue department said it needed to determine whether the nonprofit hospitals operate as businesses or as charities under the state constitution, which allows such breaks only for charitable purposes.

The department said it was also looking at the issue in light of court rulings, including a 2010 Illinois Supreme Court decision that found Provena Covenant's medical center in Urbana, Illinois, was not entitled to religious or charitable property-tax exemptions.

That ruling raised concerns on the part of nonprofit hospitals in the United States that have been under pressure to justify the breaks they get, including property-tax exemptions and the ability to issue tax-free bonds.

In the Provena case, the state's high court found the hospital was mostly devoted to the care and treatment of patients in exchange for compensation.

Edward Hospital said it plans "to mount a vigorous defense."

"Edward Hospital has one of the most generous charity care policies in Illinois, and contributed $77 million in charity care and community benefit programs last year," the hospital said in a statement. "We treat patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week, regardless of their ability to pay."

Reaction to the Illinois Revenue Department's move from the other two hospitals, which could also face hefty local property-tax bills, was not immediately available.

However, the Illinois Hospital Association said the preliminary rulings were troubling.

"Taxing hospitals will force them to reduce services and increase health care costs for patients and employers -- jeopardizing access to quality hospital services as well as the financial survival of some hospitals," the hospital group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jan Paschal)