Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
CHICAGO Bob Vila, the home repair expert known for his television shows, sued an Illinois publicist whom he claims offered to sell or license Vila's name or likeness for use in various events.
Vila, known for shows such as "This Old House" and "Home Again with Bob Vila," is seeking $2 million in the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division this week.
The suit claims that Robert Smith was denied permission to use Vila's name on Twitter posts in July 2015 but illegally used the home repair guru's name and image to promote various home shows. Vila, 69, became aware of the practice in February.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.