ST. LOUIS A suspicious package at a U.S. Air Force base about 15 miles east of St. Louis prompted the temporary closure of parts of the facility on Wednesday and sent three people to a hospital.

Lieutenant Neil Samson, the public information officer at Scott Air Force Base, said the three had been evaluated and released but that another 13 people were still being checked out on site by emergency personnel.

Samson said workers who came in contact with the package, discovered at about 9:30 local time Wednesday morning inside the base's mail center, had developed rash-like symptoms after handling it, prompting them to call base emergency officials.

Several buildings immediately adjacent to the mail facility, including the base bowling alley, were also evacuated as a precaution. The main gate, however, remained open as was most of the base.

Samson said there was no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

The base, located near Belleville, Illinois, houses some 13,000 personnel and is home to U.S. Air Force active, reserve and National Guard air units.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher and Bruce Olson; Editing by Jerry Norton);