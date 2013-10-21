Tenet Healthcare revenue misses estimates, shares slump
Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly revenue fell for the first time in six years missing estimates, hurt by weak demand and the hospital operator forecast lower-than-expected full year earnings.
Gene sequencing products maker Illumina Inc's (ILMN.O) results beat analysts' estimates for the eighth straight quarter, and the company forecast higher-than-expected earnings for the year.
Illumina shares, which have almost doubled this year, were up 6 percent at $86.92 in extended trading on Monday.
The company raised its adjusted earnings forecast for the year to $1.75-$1.77 per share from $1.68-$1.72. Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.72 per share.
The company's gene sequencing devices help read more than 3 billion "letters" in the human genetic code which can help in tracking food-related pathogens like salmonella outbreaks and other genetic disorders.
Third-quarter net income rose to $31.4 million, or 22 cents per share, from $29.7 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue jumped 25 percent to $357 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 40 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which has life sciences and diagnostics divisions, is in the process of a restructuring to expand into newer markets.
Illumina will align its business into five units - life sciences, reproductive and genetic health, oncology, enterprise informatics and emerging markets. The changes will be effective January 1.
