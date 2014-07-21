MILAN ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), the world's largest steelmaker, is one of at least four or five companies interested in troubled Italian steelmaker Ilva, Italy's Industry Minister said on Monday.

"There are several international manifestations of interest arriving and ArcelorMittal remains one of the players that is in a more advanced phase," Federica Guidi said on the sidelines of a conference.

Guidi said there were at least four or five expressions of interest, including from ArcelorMittal, that were in a fairly advanced phase, adding they were "very serious" manifestations with advisers already appointed.

The Ilva complex, in the city of Taranto, is Europe's biggest steel plant by capacity and one of the largest employers in southern Italy.

Its existence is now under threat since it is losing cash at a rate of 60 million to 80 million euros ($108 million) a month, according to Italian steel industry body Federacciai.($1 = 0.7398 Euros)

