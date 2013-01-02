Snap perks up after initial rush of short sellers
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
Storage and data security company Imation Corp bought Nexsan Corp, a privately held provider of disk-based storage systems, for about $120 million in cash and stock.
Imation will pay $105 million in cash and $15 million in stock, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Imation closed at $4.67 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc is working to mend its relationship with regulators as pressure mounts for the company to improve its business practices and temper Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's aggressive leadership style.
Alphabet Inc's Google is making progress in taking on cloud computing leaders Amazon.com Incand Microsoft Corp, executives said on Wednesday, as the search engine company stakes more of its future on the cloud as a new source of growth.