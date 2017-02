TOKYO The Asian Development Bank is crafting a preliminary aid plan for Myanmar, which will be extended on condition that the country solves its debt problem, the bank's president Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday.

Kuroda, in Tokyo to attend this week's International Monetary Fund meetings, told a group of reporters that the ADB hopes to begin offering aid to Myanmar as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)