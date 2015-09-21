Home prices rise faster than expected in January
NEW YORK U.S. single-family home prices accelerated at a faster pace than expected in January supported by a low inventory of housing stock, a survey showed on Tuesday.
BEIJING British finance minister George Osborne on Monday urged the U.S. Congress to ratify reforms to give emerging nations a bigger say at the International Monetary Fund.
Osborne was speaking to reporters during a visit to Beijing.
Plans agreed to in 2010 to give emerging markets more voting power and double the Fund's resources have been delayed as the U.S. Congress has not approved the changes.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee)
NEW YORK U.S. single-family home prices accelerated at a faster pace than expected in January supported by a low inventory of housing stock, a survey showed on Tuesday.
LONDON While banks warn Britain's European Union divorce could drive the pound below $1.20, their option traders have cut the cost of insuring against further falls in the two years it has left inside the bloc.