Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne during the 7th China-UK strategic economic dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, in Beijing, China, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

BEIJING British finance minister George Osborne on Monday urged the U.S. Congress to ratify reforms to give emerging nations a bigger say at the International Monetary Fund.

Osborne was speaking to reporters during a visit to Beijing.

Plans agreed to in 2010 to give emerging markets more voting power and double the Fund's resources have been delayed as the U.S. Congress has not approved the changes.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee)