Oil prices jump after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices soared on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
LONDON Britain's finance ministry said on Monday it welcomed the admission of China's yuan into the International Monetary Fund's benchmark currency basket.
"This move appropriately reflects the growing use of the renminbi in the global trade and financial system," a Treasury spokeswoman said, adding it underlined why Britain should continue to deepen its ties with China.
China's currency CNH=CNY= will have a weighting of 10.9 percent in the IMF's basket. Sterling's GBP= weighting will be cut to 8.1 percent from 11.3 percent.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump promised to label China a currency manipulator on his first day in office, but after 77 days, his administration is touting a new term: "currency misalignment."
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK The Federal Reserve's coming decision to reduce its massive asset holdings will set off a complex dance with global investors and the U.S. Treasury as it tries to put a final end to policies used to fight the 2007 financial crisis without upending the economy along the way.