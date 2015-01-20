German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
BEIJING The slowdown in China's economy reflects a welcomed decision by the Chinese government to re-balance the world's second-largest economy, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.
Olivier Blanchard, the IMF's chief economist, made the remarks at a news conference after the fund released its world economic outlook.
Blanchard's comments followed data from China that showed the Chinese economy grew 7.3 percent in the fourth quarter, hovering near a six-year low not seen since the global financial crisis.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.