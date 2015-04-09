WASHINGTON Greece could suffer if it were forced to default on its payments and exit the euro zone, while the currency bloc is better able to weather such a shock than it was four years ago, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

"I think it would be a terrible situation for the Greek people," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on CNBC in response to a question about a potential Greek exit from the currency bloc.

She added that the euro zone is now in a less vulnerable position due to its banking union and strengthened fiscal union.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)