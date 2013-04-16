WASHINGTON Italy is on the right track with regard to economic policy and its economy could brighten next year because there will be less need for government belt tightening, an economist for the International Monetary Fund said.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, IMF economist Jorg Decressin said Italy's plans to reduce the deficit this year will build on cuts made last year, and that the country also had made progress with regard to "structural" economic reforms.

"By the end of this year, if this (fiscal) adjustment is fully implemented, then a large part of the fiscal job is done and prospects for growth in 2014 will then be appreciably better," Decressin said.

Decressin also said Slovenia has room to deal with problems in its banking system, citing the country's relatively low public debt burden.

"The problems that Slovenia is experiencing in the banking system can be addressed through support from the government for recapitalization and restructuring, and then the country can move forward," he said.

Decressin said it was important that this be done "expeditiously."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)