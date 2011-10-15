KENMARE, Ireland Europe should set capital requirements for its banks at a higher level than targets set to be implemented by the Basel Committee of global regulators, a senior official from the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday.

Ajai Chopra, the deputy director of the IMF's European Department, told an economic conference in the southwestern Irish town of Kenmare that EU capital requirements should be set above the minimum level determined by the Basel Committee.

The Basel Committee has set a global minimum bank capital level of 7 percent that is being phased in from the start of 2013 to the end of 2018.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)