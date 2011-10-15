Energy products boost U.S. import prices in January
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices rose more than expected in January amid further gains in the cost of energy products, but a strong dollar continued to dampen underlying imported inflation.
KENMARE, Ireland Europe should set capital requirements for its banks at a higher level than targets set to be implemented by the Basel Committee of global regulators, a senior official from the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday.
Ajai Chopra, the deputy director of the IMF's European Department, told an economic conference in the southwestern Irish town of Kenmare that EU capital requirements should be set above the minimum level determined by the Basel Committee.
The Basel Committee has set a global minimum bank capital level of 7 percent that is being phased in from the start of 2013 to the end of 2018.
The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it has been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California assembly plant, and it rejected Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's charge that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.