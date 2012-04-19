International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday she had secured commitments totaling about $320 billion in funding to help the IMF safeguard economies from the debt crisis in Europe.

Lagarde has said she hoped to secure agreements totaling at least $400 billion for the IMF at talks in Washington this week among financial officials from around the globe.

The following is a list of commitments by country, region or grouping of countries.

Euro zone - 150 billion euros (about $200 billion)

Japan - $60 billion ($50 billion that was due to be returned to Japan from the IMF's New Arrangements to Borrow and a further contribution of $10 billion)

Sweden - $10 billion to be increased to $14.7 billion

Norway - about $9.3 billion

Poland - 6.27 billion euros (about $8 billion)

Denmark - 5.3 billion euros (about $7 billion)

Switzerland and other unnamed countries - about $26 billion

Source: IMF and government officials

