The International Monetary Fund has secured public commitments of over $430 billion in funding to help the IMF safeguard economies from the debt crisis in Europe.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she had firm commitments from large emerging economies China, Russia, India and Brazil to contribute money. They will announce the exact sums of money at a G20 leaders' summit in Los Cabos, Mexico, in June. Russia has already said it will commit $10 billion.

The following is a list of commitments by country, region or grouping of countries.

Euro zone 150 billion euros (about $200 billion)

Japan - $60 billion

Saudi Arabia - $15 billion

Sweden - $10 billion to be increased to $14.7 billion

Norway - $9.3 billion

Poland - $8 billion

Denmark - $5.3 billion euros (about $7 billion)

Switzerland - $10 billion

South Korea - $15 billion

Britain - $15 billion

Australia - $7 billion

Singapore - $4 billion

Czech Republic - 1.5 billion euros (about $2 billion)

Source: IMF and government officials

(Reporting by Reuters' IMF and G20 reporting team)