Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
The International Monetary Fund has secured public commitments of over $430 billion in funding to help the IMF safeguard economies from the debt crisis in Europe.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she had firm commitments from large emerging economies China, Russia, India and Brazil to contribute money. They will announce the exact sums of money at a G20 leaders' summit in Los Cabos, Mexico, in June. Russia has already said it will commit $10 billion.
The following is a list of commitments by country, region or grouping of countries.
Euro zone 150 billion euros (about $200 billion)
Japan - $60 billion
Saudi Arabia - $15 billion
Sweden - $10 billion to be increased to $14.7 billion
Norway - $9.3 billion
Poland - $8 billion
Denmark - $5.3 billion euros (about $7 billion)
Switzerland - $10 billion
South Korea - $15 billion
Britain - $15 billion
Australia - $7 billion
Singapore - $4 billion
Czech Republic - 1.5 billion euros (about $2 billion)
Source: IMF and government officials
(Reporting by Reuters' IMF and G20 reporting team)
DUBAI Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
BERLIN European Central Bank board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger has said the ECB needs to wait to see if inflation stabilizes in its target zone of just under 2 percent before interest rates can be raised, but that she hopes its bond-buying program can be scaled down before year-end.