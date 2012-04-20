WASHINGTON The Group of 20 leading industrial and emerging countries pledged more than $430 billion on Friday to bolster the International Monetary Fund's fire-fighting power and ward off financial contagion from Europe.

The agreement would double the IMF's war chest, achieving the target laid out by IMF chief Christine Lagarde at the start of the IMF/World Bank meetings this weekend.

"There are firm commitments to increase resources made available to the IMF by over $430 billion in addition to the quota increase under the 2010 reform," G20 finance ministers and central bankers said in a communique, referring to plans to give emerging economies more say at the IMF.

