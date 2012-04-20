Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
WASHINGTON The Group of 20 leading industrial and emerging countries pledged more than $430 billion on Friday to bolster the International Monetary Fund's fire-fighting power and ward off financial contagion from Europe.
The agreement would double the IMF's war chest, achieving the target laid out by IMF chief Christine Lagarde at the start of the IMF/World Bank meetings this weekend.
"There are firm commitments to increase resources made available to the IMF by over $430 billion in addition to the quota increase under the 2010 reform," G20 finance ministers and central bankers said in a communique, referring to plans to give emerging economies more say at the IMF.
(Reporting By Krista Hughes and Stella Dawson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
DUBAI Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
BERLIN European Central Bank board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger has said the ECB needs to wait to see if inflation stabilizes in its target zone of just under 2 percent before interest rates can be raised, but that she hopes its bond-buying program can be scaled down before year-end.