LIMA Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday urged policymakers to ensure smoother communication with investors as concern over China's slowdown heightened financial market volatility.

He also said Japan's economy will recover moderately in coming quarters, blaming the contraction in April-June gross domestic product on temporary factors like bad weather that hurt private consumption.

"Thanks to the three arrows of Abenomics, employment and income environment has improved, and we are only a step away from overcoming the deflation," Aso said in a statement at the International Monetary Fund's steering committee.

