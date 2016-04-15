U.S. government posts $176 billion deficit in March
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $176 billion budget deficit in March as spending outstripped revenue, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Japan will not resort to competitive currency devaluation aimed at keeping the yen artificially low for a very long time, but reserves the right to act against short-term swings deemed excessive, a senior Ministry of Finance official said on Friday.
The official, who accompanied Finance Minister Taro Aso for the Group of 20 finance leaders' meeting in Washington, also said Japan lobbied to have the G20 communique retain language warning against excess volatility and disorderly currency moves.
The warning against excess volatility was included in the G20 communique in Shanghai in February for the first time in a while, after the yen shot up against the dollar in the first half of February, the official told reporters.
Such a warning is usually taken out of the communique when currency market volatility falls, but Japan argued that current market conditions warranted leaving it in, the official said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March as the cost of petroleum declined, but the underlying trend pointed to a moderate rise in imported inflation as the dollar's rally fades.