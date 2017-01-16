The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Politics could flatter or flatten global economic growth in the next two years. That’s the two-handed conclusion drawn by the latest projections from the International Monetary Fund. The promise of U.S. tax cuts under President-elect Donald Trump could give America and the world a boost, but his protectionist tendencies would have the opposite effect. The uncertainty makes economic forecasting more fraught than usual.

Even before the former reality-TV star won the White House, prospects for the world economy were looking up. Global growth of probably 3.1 percent in 2016 was the slowest rate since the aftermath of the 2008 meltdown. But there are signs that businesses are finally emerging from their long post-crisis hangover. Hefty stimulus in China has also helped ease concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy - at least for now. And though a dramatic recall of banknotes will slow India’s growth this year, it is not big enough to be a drag on the world.

Then there is Trump. Though his plans remain hazy, the IMF now thinks that the stimulus from lowering corporate tax rates will lift U.S. growth to 2.5 percent in 2018 - 0.4 percentage points higher than it previously expected. Inflation and interest rates will also rise. This is the scenario that investors have discounted by pushing up U.S. share prices, government bond yields and the dollar.

But tax reforms could have further-reaching effects. One idea, espoused by some Republicans, is to overhaul corporate taxation in a way that favours exports and penalises imports. This could hurt countries which depend on selling their goods in the United States. It would also strengthen the dollar, putting further pressure on emerging market borrowers. And that's before factoring in Trump’s threat to slap tariffs on imports from Mexico or China.

This means the outlook could quickly change. As former British Trade Minister Mervyn Davies told the Breakingviews Predictions Panel in London on Jan. 11, there is a striking disconnect between optimistic financial markets and disgruntled voters. The chances of the IMF’s latest forecasts being proved wrong are even greater than usual.