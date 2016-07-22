International Monetary Fund (IMF) director Christine Lagarde (L) is greeted by Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the People's Bank of China (R) at the 1+6 Roundtable on promoting growth in the Chinese and global economies at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

China's Premier Li Keqiang (L) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) director Christine Lagarde, walk together as they arrive for the 1+6 Roundtable on promoting growth in the Chinese and global economies at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

International Monetary Fund (IMF) director Christine Lagarde (C) speaks at the 1+6 Roundtable on promoting growth in the Chinese and global economies at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

BEIJING International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday Brexit meant the global growth forecast was revised down and that uncertainty from Britain's decision to leave the European Union should be removed as soon as possible.

She made the comments at a briefing after meeting China's Premier Li Keqiang and the head of the World Bank and other senior global economic officials.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Sam Holmes)