WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved a $30.6 million disbursement to Jamaica, confirming the Caribbean country was on track after the first performance review of its $944 million loan program.

The program is meant to help Jamaica reduce its heavy debt burden, which the IMF estimated at 142 percent of GDP at the end of March. Jamaica has also grappled with a drop in international reserves and a sharp slide in the Jamaican dollar.

Jamaica's 2010 loan agreement with the IMF lapsed after the government failed to meet performance targets, and some analysts have expressed skepticism about a new program.

The IMF said Jamaica has done well in implementing conditions so far, and should focus on pushing through structural reforms in the next period, including comprehensive tax reform and a new fiscal rule that limits how much the government can spend in each budget.

"The authorities' continued commitment to the program objectives of strengthening Jamaica's fiscal position and creating the conditions for sustained economic growth will be critical to a revival of investor confidence and domestic demand in the period ahead," IMF deputy managing director Nayouki Shinohara said in a statement.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's last week raised the credit rating on Jamaica's currency to B-minus from CCC-plus, saying the IMF program had helped stabilize the economy. But Moody's still rates the country Caa3 due to its high debt burden, just two rungs above default, and Fitch rates it CCC.

Fund officials said the goal of the program is to get debt to 96 percent of GDP by 2020. But even that level would not be sustainable over the longer-term, an IMF official told reporters on Monday.

"Effectively we would foresee that policies over the longer-term ... would get it to a lower number," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One target for many countries is getting debt to 60 percent of GDP. But some analysts argue island economies like Jamaica are more vulnerable to outside shocks, including natural disasters or a drop in tourism, and must have even lower debt levels to give the government room to respond in a crisis.

The Fund official declined to provide a specific debt target for the long term.

"It's about the mechanisms and sustainability, rather than a number at any point in time," the official said.

