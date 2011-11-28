International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends the first plenary meeting at the APEC Summit in Honolulu, Hawaii, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

LIMA The IMF has not received any funding requests from Italy or Spain to avert a deepening of the European debt crisis, Christine Lagarde, the head of the IMF, said on Monday, as she stressed the need for a quick and comprehensive solution to the festering crisis.

Lagarde said the International Monetary Fund can make loans only when governments ask for them and said help so far has been extended only to Portugal, Ireland and Greece.

"At this point in time the IMF has not received any request for assistance from, nor are we negotiating with, either Italy or Spain," she said after meeting with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala.

"We have offered our assistance for fiscal monitoring in Italy," she said.

Lagarde is visiting fast-growing Peru and Latin American heavyweights Brazil and Mexico this week to drum up support for more global cooperation.

Analysts say the IMF may be looking to emerging markets to help increase the size of its credit lines as European woes mount.

Bond markets have been increasingly volatile on concerns that German opposition to an expanded role for the European Central Bank could leave countries without an important financial backstop if one were needed.

"As far as the European situation is concerned, clearly we see the need for a comprehensive, rapid set of proposals that can form a comprehensive solution, and the IMF can be part of that," Lagarde said.

EU officials have indicated some sort of IMF program could make sense for both Italy and Spain as part of a multi-pronged response, involving the ECB and the euro zone rescue fund, to supervise reforms and restore investor confidence in the countries' sovereign debt.

Earlier on Monday, the IMF firmly denied an Italian newspaper report that it was in talks to give a bailout to Italy.

In Spain, the center-right People's Party, which is due to form a new government by mid-December following last week's elections, is considering applying for international aid as one option to shore up its finances, sources close to the party have told Reuters.

