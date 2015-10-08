German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during the session of Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

LIMA The influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees into Europe is part of the reality of globalization, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

The German government expects 800,000 or more people to arrive this year and media say it could be up to 1.5 million.

German authorities are struggling to cope with the roughly 10,000 refugees arriving every day, many fleeing conflict in the Middle East.

But Schaeuble, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting in Peru, said the influx was part of the reality of globalization.

IMF meetings tried to organize the forces of globalization "such that everyone can live with them," Schaeuble said.

"In a way, with the refugee crisis we are now seeing in Germany and in Europe a meeting with the realities of globalization," he added.

The crisis concerns many people in Germany, where support for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives has slipped to its lowest since May on worries about the refugee influx.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)