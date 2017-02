WASHINGTON The European Central Bank's future role in addressing the euro zone crisis will be determined by the size and effectiveness of Europe's ESM permanent bailout mechanism.

"The ECB decisions have been absolutely vital for the euro area in the last few months," IMF chief of monetary and capital markets Jose Vinals told a news conference. "Let's wait for the ESM in terms of what it is that it can do and how large it is," Vinals added.

