The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved a new disbursement of 2.9 billion euros ($3.78 billion) to Portugal under a 78 billion euro IMF-EU financing package approved in May, the global lender said.

Last month, EU and IMF inspectors praised Portugal's performance under its bailout program but warned that the country has to focus on measures that would permanently cut its budget deficit.

