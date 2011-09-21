The search for ways to prevent Europe's debt crisis from infecting the rest of the world economy will be the crucial topic at this week's meetings of global finance chiefs in Washington.

Investors are spooked by splits within the European Union over how much help to give heavily indebted nations struggling to lower their budget deficits and whether banks need bigger capital buffers against sovereign debt losses.

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the world will pressure EU leaders to show they are determined to shore up monetary union in the 17-nation euro zone and prevent what the International Monetary Fund calls a "dangerous new phase" in the debt crisis from spreading.

But the Washington meetings are an unlikely forum for Europeans to announce a coordinated plan, partly because they need a few more weeks to reach agreement.

Following is a look at the positions of major players as they head into discussions in Washington between Thursday and Sunday, first among the Group of 20 leading economies, then at the broader IMF and World Bank, and then banker meetings on the sidelines.

UNITED STATES

Treasury Secretary Geithner worries that the worsening euro zone debt crisis has spilled into Europe's banking system, endangering a fragile global recovery.

The United States wants decisive action by EU leaders to put in place a safety net large enough to backstop countries and banks facing financing difficulties.

Geithner has suggested that the EU examine ways to leverage its 440 billion euro bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Fund, which should have expanded powers in place by month's end, to achieve surety and unequivocal backing to euro-zone members and to their banks. A variety of mechanisms could be used, including working with the European Central Bank to provide guarantees against losses from sovereign debt.

Some EU finance ministers have given cool response, but discussions are continuing within the EU on how best to stabilize the banking system. Meanwhile, the emphasis is upon implementing credible plans for reducing budget deficits.

The United States also wants China to contribute more to balanced global growth by moving more rapidly from an export-dominated economy toward one driven by domestic consumption. For this it wants faster appreciation of China's currency, which has strengthened 10 percent in real terms since 2010.

For its part, the United States must explain its efforts to put a medium-term plan in place to reduce its budget deficit in face of virtual political gridlock over the speed and depth of spending cuts required and whether to include tax increases.

EUROPEAN UNION

EU officials will provide an update on steps to boost the financial defenses of the euro zone monetary union.

An IMF official said the EU is warming to Europe-wide bank recapitalization. Along with several plans for leveraging the EFSF, the EU is examining ways of issuing a common euro-zone bond. These measures could give it a sizable emergency fund to bail out troubled countries or shore up banks, restoring market confidence and restoring financial stability.

The IMF has said European banks face up to a 300 billion euro exposure from declining values of euro-zone debt, which in turn has hit their stock prices and increased their funding costs. It says they should bolster their capital.

If the EU can agree to a credible plan for fashioning a financial safety net to protect countries and the banking system, it would go a long way to restoring investor confidence while countries continue the longer term project of cutting budget deficits to manageable levels.

But European officials have disagreed over whether their banks need more capital. And a common euro bond faces major legal hurdles after a German high court ruled that putting German taxpayers on the hook for other countries would be unconstitutional. The IMF also said that implementing a euro bond before the EU has macro-economic and fiscal surveillance measures in place would be premature.

The EU's broader proposal for improving the global economic outlook relies on the traditional G7 recipe -- for fiscal consolidation in both Europe and the United States, and for emerging economies with large current account surpluses to reorient growth from exports toward domestic consumption.