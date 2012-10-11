Naoyuki Shinohara, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speaks during an interactive session of Rethinking State-led Growth in the World Economic Forum in Jakarta June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

TOKYO The Bank of Japan has room to expand monetary stimulus further to achieve its 1 percent inflation target by buying a wider range of private assets or longer-dated government bonds, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

Naoyuki Shinohara, the IMF's deputy managing director, also said a territorial dispute between Japan and China was unlikely to have an immediate negative impact on Japan's economy.

"If the situation deteriorates sharply, it might potentially emerge as a risk," Shinohara told Reuters in an interview.

"But Japan and China are neighbors and have undergone a long history. I'm sure the policymakers of both countries are capable of finding a solution," he said.

Shinohara, formerly Japan's top currency diplomat, said the Bank of Japan could buy a wider range of assets to pump money into the economy, pointing out that Japanese law gives the central bank more flexibility in considering what assets to buy compared with the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"Japan is suffering from deflationary pressure but room for fiscal stimulus is limited," Shinohara said. "There are various things the BOJ can still do with monetary policy."

Shinohara's remarks came after the BOJ eased policy just last month, offering its third round of monetary stimulus so far this year, as China's economic slowdown and Europe's debt crisis threatened the prospects of recovery for the export-reliant economy.

The central bank stood pat last week but markets see a good chance it will loosen policy again at its next rate review on October 30, when it is set to cut its long-term economic forecasts and admit that it will take several more years for Japan to achieve the bank's 1 percent inflation target.

ASIA SLOWDOWN EYED

Japan's economy has so far outperformed most of its peers in the Group of Seven helped by spending on reconstruction from last year's earthquake and tsunami. But economists project growth will likely stall for the rest of this year because of weak external demand and a strong yen.

The slowdown in economic growth is seen delaying an end to deflation, which has plagued Japan for most of the past decade.

The IMF trimmed Japan's economic forecasts and projected that while consumer prices would stabilize this year after a 0.3 percent drop in 2011, mild deflation would resume in 2013 with a 0.2 percent decline.

Shinohara said the BOJ should buy assets that would allow it to funnel more money to the private sector and improve the way it communicates its policy message to the market.

But he said it would be inappropriate for the BOJ to buy foreign bonds because it would be equivalent to currency intervention, which under current law falls under the jurisdiction of the finance ministry, not the central bank.

"There's already a mechanism in place for Japan to intervene in the currency market" when the yen spikes in a disorderly or excessively volatile way, Shinohara said.

"If the BOJ were to buy foreign bonds as part of its quantitative easing policy, it would have to do so continuously. That would mean intervening in the currency market continuously, which would send a wrong message (to the global community)."

With interest rates virtually at zero, the BOJ created as its main monetary easing tool an asset-buying program, under which it purchases government bonds, corporate debt and trust funds investing in shares and property -- but not foreign bonds.

Some lawmakers, such as Economics Minister Seiji Maehara, have argued that the BOJ should consider buying foreign bonds to help weaken the yen, an idea many BOJ officials dismiss.

Shinohara added that there was no change to the IMF's view that the yen is "moderately overvalued" in the medium-term perspective, supporting Japan's stance that the yen's strength was hurting its economy.

On Asia, Shinohara said the region remained an engine of global growth with many emerging economies showing resilience despite headwinds such as the slowdown in advanced economies.

But he said many Asian nations now face weakening economic growth and see the risk of a further slowdown, as uncertainty over the fate of Europe's debt crisis hurts global trade.

"Monetary policy is already accommodative in many Asian countries," he said.

"There are worries about inflation on the one hand, and the risk of economic weakness on the other hand. Policy management is becoming very challenging."

(Additional reporting by Shinji Kitamura; Editing by Chris Gallagher)