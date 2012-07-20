WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund on Friday released the terms of reference for its monitoring of Spain's financial sector but said its assessments would not cover the restructuring plans of individual financial institutions.

The monitoring is part of a 100 billion euro financing by euro zone countries to recapitalize Spanish banks hit by the bursting of a property bubble.

The Fund said confidential information shared with IMF staff about individual banks will not be published, and Madrid and Brussels will have to agree to the publication of any reports.

