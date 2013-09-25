Todd Schneider, Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Sri Lanka, speaks during a news conference in Colombo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it expects Sri Lanka's economy to expand by 6.5 percent this year, below the country's central bank estimate of 7.5 pct, and urged policymakers to keep interest rates steady.

The IMF also raised concerns over repeated intervention by the central bank in the foreign exchange market to stabilize the rupee currency, which recently hit a record low.

"Given moderate credit growth, flat budget revenues, and relatively low growth in non-oil imports, it is not yet clear weather the acceleration in economic growth will continue in to the second half of the year," Todd Schneider, head of the country's IMF mission, told reporters in Colombo.

"The mission now forecasts growth of 6.5 percent in 2013," he said. That is higher than its original estimate of 6.3 percent, which it made early this year.

The global lender also recommended that the central bank hold its key policy rates steady to assess the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's possible tapering of stimulus program.

Fears of such a scale back in stimulus have prompted investors to pull funds from emerging markets in Asia and elsewhere, adding to pressure on their currencies.

Schneider said Sri Lanka should limit its intervention in the rupee exchange rate "to dealing with excessive short term volatility", and said it prepare contingency plans in case of a possible shift in market conditions.

The central bank has lowered its monetary policy rates twice since December and expects the easing to help boost economic growth to 7.5 percent this year, as originally targeted.

The central bank has had said its monetary policy stance is still biased more towards easing credit conditions than tightening to help drive growth.

Sri Lanka's growth rate hit a record 8.2 percent in 2011 before slowing to 6.4 percent last year. The $59 billion economy expanded by an annual 6.0 percent in the first quarter of this year and 6.8 percent in the second quarter.

The IMF also warned that Sri Lanka's weak revenue remained a serious challenge.

"The priority should be to reverse the downward trend (in revenues) through reducing exemptions, broadening the tax base particularly the direct taxes and strengthening tax administration and compliance."

The IMF said that the focus should be on structural measures such as tariff reform, enhanced revenue mobilization to support capital expenditure and improvements in the general business climate to boost growth.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)